Big changes on the way for early voting in Texas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Early voting could soon change for voters in Brazos County through Senate Bill 2753, which would add more days and more hours for early voting.



This is the first voting timeline change in Texas since 1987

Early voting will begin 12 days prior to an election and will run up until election day, including weekends

Sunday hours will be expanded until 9 p.m.

Brazos County will keep five locations open for early voting, and will open an additional 23 locations on election day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Senate Bill 2753 will change the voting timeline in Texas for the first time since 1987. Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock tells 15 ABC what the changes will be.

“We have had a two-week early voting period with the weekend off, and then election day. This bill is going to change that. We're going to be having an election period now,” Hancock said.

Hancock says the dates may change, but the locations will not.

“For Brazos County, we'll have our 5 locations open like normal, and then on election day, we will add the 23 locations,” Hancock said.

15 ABC spoke with some neighbors who have worked as election judges; they have mixed feelings about the new days and hours.

“It seemed to me to work like it did in the past, it seems to work well. I don't know. I don't know what the goal is on these hours,” Karen Riedel said.

“Well, I am in favor of more voting hours rather than fewer voting hours, so that part is good,” Rosemarie Swanson said.

Karen Riedel says she believes early voting is the best option.

“So I think that the game plan for anybody in any election is to vote early,” Riedel tells 15 ABC.

Hancock tells 15 ABC the change is coming, just not as soon as you might think.

“The changes will not go into effect for this November election,” Hancock said.

