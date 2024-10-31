Beto O'Rourke Visits Harker Heights to Support Local Candidate Jennifer Lee

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke recently visited Harker Heights to show support for Jennifer Lee, the Democratic nominee for state representative in District 55.

With Election Day less than a week away, O’Rourke emphasized the importance of not overlooking communities like Temple, Killeen, and Harker Heights. He drew parallels between Bell County and his hometown of El Paso, Texas, highlighting the need for Democrats to engage with these areas.

“I tell you far too often, Democrats take these folks for granted and write them off," O’Rourke said. "I want to get behind them, support them, and ensure we don’t take Bell County for granted. That’s why I’m here,” O’Rourke stated."

Jennifer Lee expressed her excitement about O’Rourke’s endorsement but stressed the importance of unity within the community, regardless of political affiliations.

“I keep returning to this idea that we will all be here on November 6th," Lee said. "Right here in Bell County, and it’s not that big. I’m still gonna run into these people in the H-E-B parking lot, and hopefully, it’s a positive experience.” Lee said.

During his visit, O’Rourke and Lee went door-knocking to connect with residents. They also took time to engage in a friendly basketball game, allowing O’Rourke to experience the community’s spirit firsthand. Killeen residents Sharnetta and James West were thrilled to meet O’Rourke.

“That was great, it’s a dream. Like I said, I’m a big fan of Beto and love everything he stands for,” they shared.

O’Rourke praised the dedication and commitment of Bell County residents, stating, “I can’t think of a more important part of Texas. This is the epicenter of service to the country. No one understands the promise and commitment to this county like the people of Bell County.”

As Election Day approaches, O’Rourke’s visit underscores the significance of community engagement and the impact of local elections on the broader political landscape.