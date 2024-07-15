Bend General Store houses those displaced by Hurricane Beryl

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — “Being in Houston without AC terrifies me — that would keep me up," said Bret Cali, the owner of Bend General Store.

Bend General Store is known for its food and live music — last week, it was home for people displaced by Hurricane Beryl.

“It might be the record for phone calls out here in Bend. It was easily over 3,000 phone calls — it was never ending," Cali said.

Cali said what started as an idea, turned into a lifeline for people left without AC and power. For many with pets, hotels were not an option.

“I think there may have been some shortcomings in communication,” Cali said.

“People were given lists of hotels, but they didn't take dogs or pets — people aren't going to leave their pets behind. We saw that with Katrina. We need to make plans to accommodate that in the future."

Cali said the stories of trees crushing homes, and homes flooded with water, were heartbreaking. Now, he’s grateful to play a small part in helping their journey post-Beryl.

Our neighbors also played a part in it.

“I think everybody out here is looking for a reason to be nice,” Cali said.

“It's hard to find these days. Everybody gets to play a part in it – all walks of life were bringing stuff out here."

They brought things like extra bedding, activities for kids, water bottles and home cooked meals. Cali said it impacted not only those in Houston, but the community of Lampasas.

Cali said he is prepared to do it again, too.

“I can tell Houston has a comradery — they have some spirit there," Cali said.

"They were thanking us overwhelmingly. Next time something happens, we can do it again."

Governor Abbott called on power companies to do better. In a news release, CenterPoint Energy said 90 percent of the 2.26 million customers affected should have restored power by Monday evening.

