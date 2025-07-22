Belton’s 6th Avenue set for potential $2.85M sidewalk and roadway renovation

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton’s E. 6th Avenue is potentially getting a $2.85 million makeover beginning in 2027. In partnership with TxDOT, the city will add sidewalks on both sides of the roadway to improve pedestrian safety and downtown access. Business owners and residents say the short-term inconvenience is worth the long-term gain. The majority of the project will be federally funded, with the City of Belton contributing 20%.



Luis Merlin, a local driver, supports the plan, saying sidewalks will prevent pedestrian accidents. Alli Rogers, a 6th Ave regular, believes walkability improvements are worth temporary construction. Amy Morter, a Belton resident, acknowledges possible slowdowns but says, “In the long run, it’s worth it.”

The city needs to enter a funding agreement with TxDOT to access federal dollars and begin formal planning.

Belton’s 6th Avenue set for potential $2.8M sidewalk and roadway renovation

A major upgrade could be on the horizon for East 6th Avenue in Belton, as the city partners with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on a multi-million dollar improvement project to begin in 2027.

The plan? Reconstruct the stretch of road between Main Street and I-35, and most notably, add 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians.

“The sidewalks are a great idea because god forbid you look away for a second and someone is walking and you accidentally hit them,” said Luis Merlin, who frequently drives through the area. “There’s a lot of potholes and rough patches that need repairs too.”

For residents and business owners alike, the addition of sidewalks is long overdue. The project aims to increase mobility, improve safety, and make the corridor more walkable.

Amy Morter, a Belton resident, welcomes the change, even if construction could briefly impact her day-to-day life.

“I think it’s great that we could have more sidewalks; it only increases public safety for pedestrians and it gives people a way to walk to get to the businesses,” Morter said. “I understand it’s going to have to close down to build the sidewalks, but I think in the long run it’s worth it.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $2,852,861.42. Thanks to a formal agreement between the City of Belton and TxDOT, known as an Advance Funding Agreement (AFA), the cost will be split:



80% covered by federal funds: $2,282,289.14

20% funded locally by the City of Belton: $570,572.28

The funding structure allows the city to leverage federal dollars for infrastructure improvements while maintaining local involvement in planning and oversight.

“I think the city using both public and federal funds is good because it shows they’re trying to keep up with public safety demands,” Merlin said.

The project will be completed in two phases:



Phase I: Main Street (SH 317) to Waco Road (FM 817)

Phase II: Waco Road to Interstate 35

If approved, the construction will begin in 2027, with planning, design, and public engagement continuing in the lead-up to groundbreaking.

Despite the potential for road closures and detours during construction, many locals are supportive of the long-term vision.

“I think sidewalks are a great addition because it makes the city more walkable,” said 6th Avenue regular Alli Rogers. “I think the construction will be worth it.”

This is a developing story and there will be a council meeting Tuesday night to vote on the proposal.