Belton residents face ongoing water supply issues with Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Residents near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Belton are facing ongoing water supply issues with Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation, with some going days without water or under boil notices.



Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation customers complain of discolored water and frequent boil water notices.

When contacted for comment, Dog Ridge Water Supply representatives refused to speak with reporters.

Residents like Edward Ley, who has lived in the area for 33 years, believe the issues stem from aging infrastructure and poor management.

Residents near Stillhouse Hollow Lake are dealing with frequent water outages and quality concerns, with some investing in their own solutions after what they describe as years of unresolved problems.

Edward Ley has lived on Stillhouse Drive for 33 years and while he finds comfort in his community, he and his neighbors are battling ongoing water supply issues.

"The pumps went out, the backup pumps weren't working, so there were people without water for well over a week," Ley said.

Residents tell 25 News they often go days without water or are under boil water notices. Those who live near Stillhouse Hollow Lake don't get water from the city of Belton, they pay Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation.

"Other people complain about the discoloration of the water, they say its fine to drink, well. I wouldn't drink it," Ley said.

"The leadership there, they tend to gaslight you about things," he added.

Ley said while people attend the Dog Ridge Water Supply board meetings and ask questions about the ongoing issues and infrastructure, nothing changes.

"The management is not doing what they need to do, there's a lot of old pipes that have been here as long as this development has been here," Ley said.

A few days ago, 25 News reporter Dominique Leh called Dog Ridge Water Supply for confirmation about resident concerns.

"We just don't talk to reporters, no ma'am."

"Is there a statement that I could get?" Leh asked.

"No ma'am," was the response received.

To combat being without water, a few residents have already spent thousands in their own money installing water barrels for their homes for those times when they are without water.

When asked if he thinks anything will change soon, Ley responded: "Not until we get some new leadership, but I don't know, what I think needs to be done, none of these water companies are regulated by the state, they need to be regulated by the state."

