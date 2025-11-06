Belton ISD voters reject three of four bond propositions worth more than $160 million

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton ISD voters rejected three of four propositions in Tuesday's bond election worth more than $160 million, with the district now seeking community feedback on next steps.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Belton ISD voters rejected three of four propositions in Tuesday's bond election, leaving the district to reassess its plans for more than $160 million in proposed improvements.

"We are grateful for the support of Proposition C and are excited to get started on our technology projects. Student and staff technology devices are on different replacement cycles and that is what will drive the timeline for the replacement of devices across the district. We will keep you updated on our progress as we move through the various stages of this process on our website." - Christine Parks, Belton ISD Spokesperson

The failed measures included Proposition A, which focused on aging buildings and was defeated by what district officials called a "narrow margin." Despite the setbacks, a district spokesperson said their mission for safety and learning remains unchanged.

"Our safety and learning space needs have not changed. Our next steps will be to engage in discussions around potential solutions with our parents, community and staff. There are a range of potential options to consider from calling for another bond election to further budget reductions. We had historic voter turnout for this election and with such a narrow margin for Proposition A, we will continue to seek feedback from our voters as we consider next steps moving forward." - Christine Parks, Belton ISD Spokesperson

At Yettie Polk Park, local residents shared mixed feelings about the bond package. Donna Leune, a Belton resident, voted yes on only two of the propositions.

"I know it doesn't add a lot to our property taxes, but over the years it keeps getting bigger and bigger," Leune said.

Kenneth Veazey, another Belton resident, chose not to vote at all.

"We definitely appreciate the local governments, but we like to remain politically neutral," Veazey said.

The district plans to continue seeking community feedback as they determine next steps following the election results. Officials emphasized that student safety and educational needs remain top priorities despite the bond package's failure.

Leune expressed concerns about the bond's scope and priorities.

"I think athletics is a minor point compared to the safety of our children, and it is a huge bond," Leune said.

The district has not yet announced specific timelines for when they might bring revised proposals back to voters.

