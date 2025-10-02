Belton ISD proposes bond for infrastructure, stadium improvements

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton ISD voters will decide on a proposed multi-million-dollar bond that would raise property taxes to fund infrastructure improvements, stadium upgrades, and technology needs.

The plan, split into four propositions, includes nearly $93 million for aging schools and $43.5 million for stadium facilities.

While some residents are concerned about added costs, others see the benefit for students and the community. District leaders stress that homeowners over 65 with a homestead exemption would be exempt from the tax increase.



Belton ISD residents will soon vote on a proposed bond that would raise property taxes by about $5.22 per year for the average home.

The bond is divided into four propositions:

Proposition A : Nearly $93 million for aging infrastructure and technology upgrades. Proposition B : About $43.5 million for high school stadium improvements. Propositions C & D : $25.2 million combined for technology and swim center enhancements.

Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden says the priority is upgrading older campuses and preparing for growth.

Some residents expressed mixed reactions:

Danielle Tomlison worries about rising costs, noting she has family members who homeschool and teach. Scott Kenyon says he supports the plan if the increase stays around $5.



Check out the story:

Belton residents react to $5 tax hike proposal for school improvements

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Belton ISD residents are preparing to vote on a proposed bond that would increase property taxes for the average home price by $5.22 per year, with the district seeking funding for aging infrastructure improvements and future growth preparations.

The bond proposal is divided into four propositions, with Proposition A carrying the largest price tag at just under $93 million. Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said the priority focuses on addressing aging infrastructure and preparing for technological needs.

"Three campuses are older schools that are going to need some serious renovations," Golden said.

The proposal has generated mixed reactions from community members. Danielle Tomlison, a Belton resident, expressed conflicted feelings about the additional cost.

"It's a double-edged sword for me cause food prices for me are going up. My sister home schools and my other is a teacher," Tomlison said.

Scott Kenyon, another Belton resident, said he could accept the proposed increase if it remains at a low price.

"As long as they maintain it at five dollars then I can live with that," Kenyon said.

Proposition B targets high school stadium improvements with a budget of approximately $43.5 million. Golden emphasized the community-wide impact of these facilities.

"We're talking about a community experience. You're talking about cheerleading, dance, band and of course our student athletes as well like track and football," Golden said.

Despite not having children in the district, Kenyon acknowledged the broader benefits.

"As somebody that's older and doesn't have kids I don't see how it benefits me but it does benefit the kids," Kenyon said.

Propositions C and D address technology improvements and swim center enhancements, with a combined budget of $25.2 million.

Golden noted that residents 65 and older with homestead exemptions would not face tax increases under the proposal.

"Just a reminder that if you're 65 or older this would not have tax increase impact if you have the homestead exemption," Golden said.

For more info click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.