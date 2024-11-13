Belton City Council approves $75K playground purchase and names new park "Freedom Neighborhood Park"

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton City Council has approved purchasing $75,071 in playground equipment for a new park in the Liberty Valley subdivision at the corner of Huey Drive and Connell Street.

The Council also voted to name the park ‘Freedom Neighborhood Park.’

The 0.83-acre park will include a playground, a loop trail, and benches for community use.

Several nearby residents were allowed to contribute to the park's naming process, as the city distributed door hangers to local homes requesting suggestions from the community.

On November 12, the City Council added "Neighborhood" to the name before finalizing the decision.