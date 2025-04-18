Two deadly Bell County shootings less than 8 hours apart

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County experienced a troubling night as two separate shootings unfolded in Killeen and Belton, leaving two dead and several injured.

A little after 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, an official Killeen Police Department press release states officers arrived on the scene of a shooting at the Gray Street Square apartment complex near downtown Killeen. They discovered a 47-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by EMS, the victim was pronounced dead at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Police have detained one suspect, and the incident is believed to be isolated.

Residents of the complex, speaking anonymously, described hearing an argument earlier in the day between the suspect and the victim, while also stating they heard three gunshots when the suspect came back later that night. We're working to confirm the information, but multiple residents told 25 News the shooting happened inside a unit of the complex. Gray Street Square's property manager tells us the incident was a domestic dispute, but stated that neither the suspect nor the victim were residents of the complex.

This is his statement in full:

“There was an unfortunate incident last night involving a couple people who I believe may have been vagrants. Fortunately none of our guests were harmed. There is a fairly substantial homeless issue downtown and we consistently notify KPD and ask them to pursue criminal trespassing whenever we encounter this issue, but it is unfortunately a consistent problem.”

This marks the sixth homicide in Killeen for 2025, according to NIBRS statistics.

Belton Shooting: Violence on I-14

Just hours later, at around 2:40 a.m., Belton Police responded to a car stopped in the middle of eastbound I-14 near mile marker 297. Inside the vehicle, officers found three individuals who had been shot. The back passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and front passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. One of the survivors remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting occurred when another vehicle pulled alongside the victims’ car and opened fire. Belton Police Chief Larry Berg expressed his condolences and emphasized the city’s vulnerability to crime due to its location.

“Last night’s incident is a tragedy. I’m praying for the victims and their families. Belton being at the crossroads of two interstate highways is not immune from violent crime. We will work relentlessly to seek justice for the victims and bring the offenders to justice."

The back-to-back tragedies have left residents grappling with fear and uncertainty. Kimberly Begesse, Marketing Director for Belton First United Methodist Church, reflected on the impact of the violence. “I’m shocked. This isn’t a town where something like this happens. They’re going to feel a little more unsafe, they might start locking their doors more. But we love each other, we take care of each other, and that’s what’s going to make this community get past this,” she said.

