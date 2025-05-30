Troy ISD honors 50 teachers with TIA designations

Troy ISD recognized 50 educators through the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program this year, including 24 first-time recipients. The designations bring $723,651 in funding to the district, aimed at rewarding high-performing teachers and retaining talent.

“TIA helps us move closer to six-figure salaries for top teachers,” said Kenny Westmoreland, Troy ISD’s curriculum specialist. “We’re committed to recognizing excellence in our classrooms.”

TIA, created by the Texas Legislature in 2019, awards Recognized, Exemplary, and Master designations based on teacher performance and student growth. The Texas Education Agency reports that TIA teachers are more likely to stay in their roles and districts.

The full list of designated teachers includes 11 recognized, 22 Exemplary, and 17 Master-level educators.

DESIGNATED TEACHERS:

Recognized

Jeffrey Ayers, Lisa Browning, Benny Carr, Priscilla Fricke, Nicole Gordon, Rhett Hansen, Terri McMurtry, Logan Rawls, Candy Schulz, Jarrod Smith, Rebecca Spiers

Exemplary

Traci Adams, Amanda Bosko, Amber Clendening, Molly Cooke, Kamlin Cooper, Kasi Jackson, Aimee LaFevers, Stacey Gaskamp-Golden, Maryann Gonzalez, Cynthia Guin, Julie Hall, Trisha Hart, Lori Hobbs, Linda Locke, Brittany Martin, Quincy McMurtry, Rebekah Robinson, Jeannie Ryan, Brittnie Sparks, Erin Townes, Lauren Tucker, Sarah Weiss

Master

Sarah Andrews, Kim Epperson, Bethany Franklin, Amber Guin, Cynthia Hernandez, Betty Jo Johnson, Juana Loa, Kim Maxwell, Lori Negron, Ronnie Porter, Kirsten Rauch, Shayla Rawls, Erin Sims, Raelynn Spicer, Leah Sullwold, Brooke Thompson, Bethany Tucker

District officials said these achievements not only reward teachers but also strengthen the overall learning environment, ensuring students benefit from exceptional instruction.

