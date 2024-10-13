"Whatever the city is asking us, we are doing": Temple tenant blames living conditions for seizures

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple resident Nina Lafreniere is packing up and moving out after a year of battling severe health issues she says were caused by her living conditions.

The problems began after severe storms in May flooded her home on South 27th Street. Since then, mold buildup and sewage leakage have plagued her residence, leading to numerous health complications. Lafreniere says she’s experienced over 800 seizures, fallen down stairs, and endured severe breathing difficulties due to the mold and leaking sewage.

Despite reaching out to the City of Temple, her landlord, and even the health and fire departments, Lafreniere tells 25 News she has received little help.

"There’s been text message after text message, phone calls after phone calls, and I can’t get anywhere," she said. "I don’t want anybody else going through that problem."

The property manager, Vasudeva Rayapati of ReKonnection LLC, says the property is in compliance, and says they have been in communications with the City of Temple and Lafreniere for all repair requests.

"She did file a complaint, I believe, and then, to the city. So, the city sent us a letter, and we fixed the stairs," said Rayapati. "Whatever goes next to that, we are continuously working on, whatever we could, whatever things are needed, whatever the city is asking us, we are doing."

The property manager admitted city involvement and offered to let Lafreniere live without signing a lease, highlighting ongoing systemic issues in tenant-landlord relations.

