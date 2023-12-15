Upgrades coming to popular Temple youth club

TEMPLE, Texas — The Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple is in need of upgrades — the non-profit provides after school activities for children in the area.

Some recent donations, including a $2,000 donation from The Scripps Howard Fund presented Thursday by 25 News' Bobby Poitevint, will help pay for those costs.

Before any kids arrived, 25 News took a walk with Executive Director Brett Williams around the club to see why these updates are necessary.

One of the updates includes enclosing one of their courts.

"It's a big enough struggle just to be able to play the games, yet alone have ample practice space, and practice is just as important as the game because that’s where kids hone their skills, so they have a good game experience," Williams said.

A better place to eat lunch, like an enclosed outdoor eating area, is also in the works.

"You’ve got to deal with the wind blowing everything, but during the summer, this past summer, no rain — record high temperatures," Williams said.

"You’re in heat index of 110 degrees.”

Even upgrades to their game rooms and technology areas are coming.

"We’re trying to provide an experience to them that often they can’t get without being here," Williams said.

"We’re in (the computer room) and we’re blessed right now that there are no out-of-order signs — I don’t like out-of-order signs."

Williams says 20 percent of their budget comes from donations, and right now, they're on track to meeting that annual goal of $350,000.

He says he just wants the best for their kids.

“For us, we want kids here," Williams said.

"We want them to have the experience because we think the experience is everything."

Some of the first upgrades will start in the game room closer to February and March of next year.