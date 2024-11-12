Watch Now
Temple woman arrested after allegedly stabbing two women in altercation

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police have arrested a woman in connection with an aggravated assault.

On November 12, around 2 a.m., officers were sent to Baylor Scott and White Hospital regarding 19-year-old females who had non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The victims told officers that they met up with another woman at the 3400 block of Camellia Drive, where a fight soon occurred between the three. The suspect, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims, was identified as Sophia Ramirez, 19.

Ramirez was located at the scene of the fight and taken to the Bell County jail for aggravated assault.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the temple police department or submit a tip by clicking here.

