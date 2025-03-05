Temple to host public meetings for input on CDBG Funds and action plans

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple is preparing its 2025-2026 Annual Action Plan and the Five-Year Consolidated Plan for fiscal years 2025-2029.

The City of Temple is holding two public meetings to gather input for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in preparation for submitting the Annual Action Plan and the Five-Year Consolidated Plan.

These plans will address affordable housing and community development priorities and outline how the city intends to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Residents are invited to attend two upcoming public meetings to share feedback on fair housing, affordable housing, economic development, and community development needs.

A hybrid option will be available for individuals wishing to participate remotely on the city’s website at templetx.gov/cdbg.

Residents can also provide their input by completing a 10-minute online survey, available in English and Spanish. The survey will remain open until March 31, 2025.

A summary of the proposed plans is expected to be published in July 2025, followed by a 30-day public review period before the final plans are submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by August 15, 2025.