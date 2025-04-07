Temple to debut inaugural 'Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival' in September 2025

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has announced the debut of the Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival, set for September 12-13, 2025, at the newly renovated MLK Festival Grounds near Downtown Temple. The event will feature over 20 live country music performances and BBQ from top pitmasters, offering a taste of Texas culture.

Named after the town’s historical railroad heritage, the festival will celebrate Temple’s rich history while providing a vibrant atmosphere for the community.

The recent multi-million-dollar renovation of the MLK Festival Grounds has equipped the expansive outdoor space to host thousands of visitors. The new Santa Fe Market Trail will also connect the grounds to Downtown Temple, enhancing accessibility.

The festival will feature two stages with performances from Texas talent and national acts. In addition to BBQ from pitmasters across various styles, local businesses and artisans will contribute to the event. The festival aims to celebrate Temple’s culture while boosting the local economy.

More event details, including the music lineup and family-friendly activities, will be announced soon.

