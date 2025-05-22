TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One year after two tornadoes devastated Temple, residents continue to reflect on the trauma, recovery efforts, and the strengthened sense of community that followed.



A year after two tornadoes struck Temple, residents like James Gonzalez still recall the trauma and aftermath of the May 22, 2024, storms.

The City of Temple collected over 300,000 cubic yards of debris, prioritizing the most impacted areas, though some damage remains visible today.

Community members came together in the wake of the disaster, inspiring stronger storm preparedness efforts for the future.

Temple residents reflect one year after tornadoes devastated community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One year ago, tornado sirens rang out across Temple as powerful storms tore through the area, leaving a trail of destruction that many residents won’t soon forget.

“It sounds like a freight train coming through,” said James Gonzalez, recalling the moment he took shelter in a utility closet inside his local church on May 22, 2024.

“We go into the utility closet in our church, and next thing you know it sounds like a freight train coming through,” Gonzalez said.

Two tornadoes swept through the community that day, damaging buildings, toppling trees, and shaking lives. For Gonzalez, the experience was terrifying.

“After that tornado, I kind of got a little bit of PTSD from it. Now, every time the weather picks up I get a little nervous,” he said.

The City of Temple quickly mobilized to clean up the widespread damage.

“We collected about 300,000 cubic yards of rubble and storm debris, so that took a while,” said Megan Price with the City of Temple.

Officials prioritized cleanup in the hardest-hit areas first, which led to some delays in less affected parts of the city. Even a year later, remnants of the storm still linger.

Despite the devastation, Price said the community response was overwhelming.

“Everybody came together and came up with solutions to better prepare for future situations,” she said.

“It was great seeing neighbors helping neighbors and strangers helping strangers.”

Originally from Washington state, Gonzalez said he now takes storm preparation much more seriously.

“I know it’ll happen again, but hopefully not soon,” he said.