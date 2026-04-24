BELL COUNTY, Texas — Temple residents are gathering signatures to recall the mayor and two city council members following the approval of a new data center.



Temple residents are gathering signatures to recall Mayor Tim Davis, Mayor Pro-Tem Jennifer Walker, and District 4 Council Member Mike Pilkington.

The protest and petition stem from the city council's approval of a new data center, known as Project Ranger.

Organizers are aiming to collect 5,000 signatures from registered voters to officially trigger a recall.

The City of Temple stated it remains committed to listening to residents, while the data center company has not responded to requests for comment.

You can watch the full story here:

Temple residents launch recall petition over data center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Temple residents launch a recall petition against the mayor and city council over approved data center

Protesters gathered in downtown Temple Friday morning and afternoon to launch a recall effort against the mayor and two city council members following the approval of a new data center.

The approved data center, known as Project Ranger, has led some residents to distrust city leaders. Locals are looking to remove Mayor Tim Davis, Mayor Pro-Tem Jennifer Walker and District 4 Council Member Mike Pilkington.

"After eight hours almost talking to them, we knew that we had to take it in our hands to say this isn't the city council for us," April Herboth said.

"If the mayor and the city council members don't care what their constituents have to say about this, then they don't belong where they're at," April Herboth added

Protesters alternated shifts on the corner of 3rd and Central in downtown Temple, holding signs saying "Stop corruption" and "Keep TX beautiful."

KXXV Stop Temple Data Center protest

Organizers hope to reach 5,000 signatures to recall Davis, Walker and Pilkington.

When asked for a response from city leaders, the City of Temple responded with the following statement,

The City of Temple respects residents’ rights to express their views and participate in the democratic process, including the use of recall petitions as allowed by law.





The City Council’s approval of the development agreement with Rowan Digital Infrastructure included a thorough review of multiple factors and a transparent approval process at public meetings. Consideration included public input, evaluation of infrastructure capacity, long-term planning considerations, and safeguards to protect City resources while holding the developer accountable.





Council decisions aim to balance smart growth, economic opportunity, and the community’s long-term interests. While we understand not all residents will agree with every decision, the City remains committed to listening and maintaining open communication.





The City will continue to serve Temple residents, support responsible development, and make decisions that address both current needs and future sustainable growth.

City of Temple

I reached out to the Rowan Data Center for comment about the community reaction and the recall effort, but they have not responded.

Locals believe the data center is not in the best interest of Temple’s future.

"The point that I'm making is that our children, our posterity are going to suffer from these consequences that benefit the billionaires not the kiddos," Protestor, Jose Martinez said.

Organizers told me registered voters can take part in the petition. People can sign anytime from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cotton Patch Cafe at the Temple Mall. Organizers also said they have resources to help those who are not registered to vote.

You can visit here for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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