Temple releases music lineup for first Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has announced the launch of a new fall festival celebrating Texas culture, featuring live country music, barbecue, and a community-centered outdoor experience.
The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival is set for September 12–13 at the newly renovated MLK Festival Grounds near Downtown Temple. City officials say the event will feature top country music acts, barbecue from local vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Festival line-up:
- Parker Mccollum
- Cody Jinks
- Robert Earl Keen
- Randy Rodgers Band
- Corey Kent
- Mark Chesnutt
- Jack Ingram
- Silverada
- The Wilder Blue
- Kin Faux
- Cole Phillips
- Bottomland
- Cole Whittlesey
- Jackson Wendell
- Mac Hankins and The Moonlighters
- West Texas Wind
- Austin Gilliam
- Mitchell Ferguson
- Matt Caldwell
