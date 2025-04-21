Temple releases music lineup for first Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has announced the launch of a new fall festival celebrating Texas culture, featuring live country music, barbecue, and a community-centered outdoor experience.

The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival is set for September 12–13 at the newly renovated MLK Festival Grounds near Downtown Temple. City officials say the event will feature top country music acts, barbecue from local vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Festival line-up:



Parker Mccollum

Cody Jinks

Robert Earl Keen

Randy Rodgers Band

Corey Kent

Mark Chesnutt

Jack Ingram

Silverada

The Wilder Blue

Kin Faux

Cole Phillips

Bottomland

Cole Whittlesey

Jackson Wendell

Mac Hankins and The Moonlighters

West Texas Wind

Austin Gilliam

Mitchell Ferguson

Matt Caldwell

For more information, click here.