Temple Police search for suspect in robbery on S 57th Street

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — At approximately 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery call in the 1600 block of S 57th Street.

According to reports, an individual entered the store with a gun and demanded all the cash from the register before fleeing on foot, heading west.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Temple Police Department K9 Unit, an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), and twelve officers are actively searching the area for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, weighing around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a distinct design on the back and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Temple Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

