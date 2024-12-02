Temple Police release identities of victims who died in a crash after vehicle caught fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — On November 30, 2024, the Temple Police Department started investigating a car accident that killed two victims.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, officers were sent to the 2700 SW HK Dodgen Loop block regarding a car crash. When officers arrived, they learned the car hit a cement barricade and caught on fire after speeding.

On December 2, 2024, Temple police released the names of the victims, 21-year-old Jesse Gonzales Jr. of Temple and 19-year-old Nathan Kiser of Temple, TX.

Gonzales and Kiser were pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This case is under investigation, and no other information will be released.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymouslyhere.

