Temple Police investigate fatal shooting at local park

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead at a local park.

On November 7, at 8 a.m., an officer was in the 400 block of W Avenue A when a person approached the officer, advising the officer that something had happened in the park.

The individual described the possible suspect and the car the suspect fled in.

A constable in the area immediately located the vehicle and driver, which matched the witness's description. The victim was then given life-saving measures until the EMS and TFR arrived.

The victim died on the scene.

Officers have detained the suspect, and the Temple Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is still on the scene investigating.

This case is still under investigation.