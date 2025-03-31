Temple Police investigate attempted ATM theft and burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a building burglary that happened early Monday, March 31.

Officers went to the scene of the 2900 block of South General Bruce Drive at 3:11 a.m., where multiple suspects attempted to remove an ATM from a wall, leaving a large hole.

They then tried to break it open or load it into a vehicle but ultimately abandoned the ATM in the parking lot before fleeing. The suspects' vehicle was later found abandoned nearby. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

