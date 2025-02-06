Temple Police arrest suspect in aggravated robbery incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th, at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Officers responded to a robbery report at a business in the 6400 block of W. Adams Avenue.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the shop, pointed a weapon at the clerk, stole a vape device, and fled eastbound on W. Adams Avenue.

A perimeter was quickly established, and an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) was deployed.

Officers gathered information from neighbors about the suspect’s direction of travel, and the UAS operator was able to locate the individual near the 500 block of Brooks Drive.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Lawrence Jones, was detained and arrested for aggravated robbery.

Additional evidence of the crime was found at the scene.

Jones was transported to Bell County Jail.

No injuries were reported, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.