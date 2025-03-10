Temple Police arrest fugitive after standoff on Caddo Street

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department served a felony warrant for an individual with multiple outstanding warrants in Temple.

At approximately 2:23 p.m. on Monday, March 10, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Caddo to serve a warrant for William Cook, who had outstanding warrants for assault causing bodily injury, strangulation, and aggravated kidnapping.

Upon seeing patrol units, Cook, who was outside the residence, ran inside. Authorities had previously received reports that Cook had firearms in the residence. Officers established a perimeter, deployed an unmanned aerial system, and placed the SWAT team on standby.

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team contacted Cook by phone and successfully convinced him to surrender peacefully. Officers took Cook into custody without incident and transported him to the Bell County Jail. No injuries have been reported at this time.