Temple Police announce Deputy Chief Allen Teston as Interim Police Chief

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department announce Deputy Chief Allen Teston will serve as the Interim Chief of Police.

This comes almost two weeks after the former Police Chief Shawn M. Reynolds was promoted to Assistant City Manager. A nationwide search for the next Police Chief will start in early 2026.

Chief Teston says he is his honored to serve as Interim Chief of Police and is grateful for the trust placed in him for this job by City Manager Brynn Myers.

Background

Chief Teston has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, with 26 years dedicated to the City of Temple.

Chief Teston has served the City of Temple in a wide range of positions, including Patrol, Community-Oriented Policing (COPS), the Traffic Unit, the Training Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, Professional Standards and the Administration Bureau.

Chief Teston has risen through the ranks, starting as a patrol officer and working up to Deputy Chief which he's been for the past seven years.