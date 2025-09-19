Temple police chief promoted to new city leader position

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple's top cop is moving into a new position.

The City of Temple announced Police Chief Shawn M. Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant City Manager.

"I am excited to continue to serve the community and our employees in my new role as Assistant City Manager and all that we can accomplish together,” said Chief Reynolds.

Chief Reynolds began leading the Temple Police Department in 2020.

For now, Deputy Chief Allen Teston will serve as Interim Chief of Police. Temple will begin a nationwide search for the next Chief in early 2026.