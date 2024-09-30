Temple pet groomers face 2nd flooding disaster in 4 months

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Cheri and Devran Penrod, owners of a beloved pet grooming business in Temple, are facing their second bout of water damage in just four months.

The couple, who married after being managers at Petco two years ago, turned their shared love for animals into a thriving business.

Beyond their professional work, they are active community members, volunteering with Belton and Temple Animal Control.

They also offer free grooming services for struggling customers, and support local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

The recent flooding has caused an estimated $8,000 in damages — the Penrods attribute the issue to the negligence of the plaza owner, Z3 Realty, who attempted manual ceiling tile installations a week before the storm without proper insurance.

Unlike the hurricane damage from four months ago, this incident is not covered by the Penrods’ insurance due to the building owner’s lack of proper maintenance.

Despite these challenges, the Penrods remain resilient, relying on the support of fellow groomers in the area to keep their business afloat.

"We have a lot of faith in the Temple and Belton area," Cheri said.

"We’re not asking for a lot, just to be made whole again."