Temple native's donate to those displaced by the Los Angeles wildfire's

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors in Temple are doing their part in aiding people displaced in Los Angeles following the explosive fires.



Amy Thomas is a Temple native and has lived in the city for 69 years. She has a daughter who used to live in Los Angeles and they're working together with other friends to send donations to the fire-destroyed city.

The Hughes Fire is the most recent fire to explode in LA County. It is currently at around 10,000 acres as of Thursday.

Clothes and energy bars are being donated and Thomas has donated several boxes to the City of Angels.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every home burned down in Los Angeles is a stark reminder for Amy Thomas.

"These are not celebrities these are families," Thomas of Zooty's Boutique in Temple said.

A reminder to do an act of kindness for those affected.

"So she said Mom what can you do to help me and I said I will do my best," Thomas said.

Amy has a connection to LA — her daughter Meg Solomon and friend Sarah Pickle, who is from Temple, used to live in the City of Angels.

They started a grassroots effort with her to help those dealing with destruction.

"I got several of my friends and we got together and started pulling our resources and we knew this was going to be too big a task for two professional women," Thomas said.

New fires have erupted in the Northern Los Angeles County area.

Jeff Lowzik, lives in Los Angeles

Friends of 25 News' Marc Monroy, who evacuated sent videos showing the size of the blaze.

"To see the planes fly and dump the fire retardant and you see the fires go out is just so amazing," Thomas said.

Since starting the donations, Thomas, her daughter, and Pickle received more donations than they had initially thought.

"These are like joggers because the particular family we're targeting has four children and three of them are boys," Thomas said.

Amy has already sent over several boxes to California but continues to send her thanks and appreciation for firefighters.

"I am so thankful for their compassion because it would be easy to say no I don't want to do that."