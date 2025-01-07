Temple Library offers free blood pressure kits and diabetes management program

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Public Library now offers 25 blood pressure kits for checkout at no cost to library cardholders. The kits are available on the library's second floor at 100 W. Adams Ave. and can be borrowed for three weeks.

The McLane Group donated the kits by sponsoring the Bell County Heart Ball.

Each kit includes an A&D medical multi-user blood pressure monitor, instructions for at-home monitoring, and a log for recording blood pressure readings.

“By providing these kits, we aim to empower individuals to take charge of their heart health," Natalie Alvara, director of libraries and museums, said. "These resources could potentially save lives, and we’re honored to play a role in fostering a healthier Temple.”

Residents unable to visit the library in person can use the homebound delivery service, which provides library materials to patrons confined to their homes due to illness, disability, or other limitations.

The library also hosts “Do Well, Be Well: Living with Type 2 Diabetes,” a free five-week course beginning Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. The program is open to adults 18 and older and is designed to provide tools and support for managing Type 2 Diabetes.

Space is limited, and registration can be completed online.

https://bit.ly/TPLAdultRegistration.

