Temple ISD welcomes alumna Azzie Knox as head coach of Temple High girls basketball

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Independent School District has named Azzie Knox as the new head girls basketball coach at Temple High School.

A 2003 Temple High School graduate, Knox returns to her alma mater with extensive experience as both a player and a coach. Her coaching background includes roles at Lake Belton Middle School, Taylor High School, and with the Atlanta Angels of the Women’s American Basketball Association. She has also worked with elite AAU programs such as AD Elite and the Central Texas Comets.

Knox played collegiate basketball at Coffeyville Community College, NCAA Division I programs UT-Pan American and Delaware State, and Division II Rogers State University. Her professional playing career included time overseas with Mieleras de Guanajuato LMB. She also represented Team USA in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan and played in the Mediterranean Cup of Champions in Spain and France.

As a senior at Temple High School, Knox earned First-Team All-District 13-5A honors and was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region Team, averaging 17 points per game.

“We are excited to have Coach Knox lead the Tem-Cat Basketball program,” Steve Prentiss, Temple ISD Athletic Director, said. “She brings an energetic and passionate approach to coaching, built on a deep foundation of basketball knowledge and high-level playing experience. Her leadership, drive, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in developing a championship culture within our program.”