Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyTemple

Actions

Temple ISD to host teacher job fair on March 22nd for 2025-2026

Temple ISD
Temple ISD
Temple ISD
Posted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Independent School District will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 22nd, at Temple High School, 415 North 31st Street in Temple, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The district is looking to hire teachers and professional positions for the 2025-2026 school year.

Temple ISD hires teachers at all levels, with representatives from each campus attending the job fair. The district offers a starting salary of $53,550, competitive benefits, and exceptional training programs, including First Year training at the IGNITE Academy. Additional perks include stipends for critical needs areas, well-defined benefits options, and student loan forgiveness opportunities, as all TISD campuses are Title I. Teachers also benefit from professional growth opportunities, a collaborative work environment, and mentoring for new educators. Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and/or ACP letters of eligibility.

“Temple ISD is looking for educators who are committed to excellence, have the ability to connect with students and staff, and have a growth mindset,” said Dr. Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of human resources for Temple schools.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos