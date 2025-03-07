Temple ISD to host teacher job fair on March 22nd for 2025-2026

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Independent School District will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, March 22nd, at Temple High School, 415 North 31st Street in Temple, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The district is looking to hire teachers and professional positions for the 2025-2026 school year.

Temple ISD hires teachers at all levels, with representatives from each campus attending the job fair. The district offers a starting salary of $53,550, competitive benefits, and exceptional training programs, including First Year training at the IGNITE Academy. Additional perks include stipends for critical needs areas, well-defined benefits options, and student loan forgiveness opportunities, as all TISD campuses are Title I. Teachers also benefit from professional growth opportunities, a collaborative work environment, and mentoring for new educators. Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and/or ACP letters of eligibility.

“Temple ISD is looking for educators who are committed to excellence, have the ability to connect with students and staff, and have a growth mindset,” said Dr. Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of human resources for Temple schools.