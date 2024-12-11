Temple ISD receives Superior FIRST rating for 2023-2024

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Independent School District has once again received a Superior financial accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). This year’s rating reflects the district’s financial conduct and reporting during the 2022-2023 school year.

The TEA’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) uses 21 indicators to measure a district’s compliance with auditing regulations and numerous state-determined financial health thresholds.

TISD’s superior rating is based on the district’s performance on those 21 financial measures.

“Transparency and accountability are a major part of public services – whether public school systems or city governments,” Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools, said.

“We are very pleased with Temple ISD’s Superior FIRST rating,” Brandy Stanford, chief financial officer for Temple ISD, said.

The FIRST system ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial practices and that they improve them.

The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to manage their financial resources better to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

All public schools in the state must submit financial accountability reports to the TEA each year.

