Temple ISD receives $75,000 grant from Meta to boost STEM education

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Independent School District will launch new STEM initiatives in the coming year after receiving a $75,000 grant from Meta Temple Data Center.

The grant will fund three key programs: a Summer STEM Explorations camp providing hands-on activities for district students, the STEMpowering Educators professional development program to support teachers attending national conferences, and the Fine Arts: STEAM and Movement project, which will provide portable BEAM projectors to enhance learning through interactive arts activities.

“We are grateful for Meta’s support,” said Dr. Renota Rogers, chief academic officer for Temple ISD. “This grant helps us provide exciting STEM opportunities that might not otherwise be possible.”

Previous Meta donations have contributed to STEM reengineering across the district, impacting students at all grade levels.