Temple High School NHS Chapter assembles care packages for children’s hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) is participating in a community service project for the holidays.

The students will create and donate care packages for patients and their families at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center.

The Temple High School NHS chapter is collecting donated items for the packages. Items being collected include:



Lotions and lip balms.

Comfortable and fuzzy holiday socks.

Card games.

Small notebooks.

A few other items.

The group also collects shoeboxes and wrapping paper to package the items for donation.

"I hope that people in the hospital feel more connected to the community," Reeva Guleria, Temple HS senior and NHS secretary, said.

Temple High's NHS created and organized the project after one of the chapter members gave everyone an idea from their health challenge experience.

"I love seeing the students get involved this way," said Staci Bangsund, a Temple High School teacher and NHS sponsor.

The chapter hopes to create a care package for each hospital's 64 beds but will also accept additional donations should they surpass that goal.

Students will be collecting items through Tuesday, December 17th.