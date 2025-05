TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Tanglefoot Music and Barbecue Festival promises performances from award-winning music artists and good eats from more than a dozen authentic BBQ joints.

Tickets to attend both days of the festival are available now.

Single-day ticket sales start Friday, May 16.

The event is planned for September 12 and 13.

You can read more from 25 News about the festival by clicking here.