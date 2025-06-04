Stacy Largent named new head baseball coach at Temple High School

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Independent School District has named Stacy Largent as the new head baseball coach at Temple High School.

Largent brings 28 years of experience in Texas public education, including 18 as a head baseball coach. He has previously led programs at Lake Dallas, Carrollton Creekview, and Frisco Independence High Schools.

A graduate of Howard Payne University, Largent was a three-year letterman on the university’s baseball team.

“We are excited to have Stacy Largent lead the Wildcat baseball program into a new era,” Steve Prentiss, Temple ISD Athletic Director, said. “He’s a proven winner, and I am confident he will guide our program to championship-level performance while upholding the proud tradition and high standards of Temple Wildcat baseball.”

District leaders cited Largent’s vision, relationship-building skills, and emphasis on student-athlete development as key factors in his selection.

Over his career, Largent has earned more than 300 wins and six Coach of the Year honors. He has helped 62 players earn college baseball scholarships, and six of his former athletes have been selected in the MLB Draft.