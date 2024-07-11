Some residents of Barrington receive eviction notices, management speaks out

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "Why do you tell us not to pay rent just for us to be behind. We have a $1400 balance now," said Sergio Rameriz, a resident of Barrington Suites and Apartments.

Residents there received these eviction letters Wednesday night.

They learned they would be displaced a day earlier because the city found code violations linked to the May tornadoes.

"They came through and gave us this letter and I asked my wife what's going on with this they didn't want to speak about it they just commented, 'Oh you wanna be on the news this and that,'" said Sergio Rameriz, Resident.

Sergio Rameriz and his wife have lived here for 5 years and love the complex. He says everyone sticks together to help each other out. He had just gotten off work when he received his notice.

I called the apartment's office and spoke with management to ask why they issued eviction notices to residents.

"You know I don't really have much I can say about that, thats a private matter between residents and the property they have privacy policies that protect them," said management of Barrington Suites and Apartments office manager.

The manager tells me she never told our neighbors not to pay July's rent.

"I do have pages that was sent out to everybody that we are still functioning as usual, we are not going to be shut down and everyone is still obligated to their lease," said the apartment office manager.

Rameriz showed me the page she is referring to. It came along with the eviction notice.

It says "There are several rumors going around that the Barrington will not be rebuilt. this is false. several people who live in Barrington have been spreading rumors that Barrington is not accepting rent. this is also false"

"I said but what if we pay this remaining balance, umm is the building getting condemned," said Rameriz.

He says he never got a straightforward answer. I reached out to city officials to find out what they require of the complex and residents to address the code issues. I am waiting to hear back, but Barrington Suites and apartments officials say no one will have to move as long as rent is paid.

"At this time all we have lined up is that we will be making repairs the building is not getting condemned the building is not shutting down," said management.