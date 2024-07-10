Residents forced to leave Barrington Apartments and Suites in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "Where are we supposed to go? Temple housing has a waiting list for more than six months there is no low-income housing available," said Melinda Bass.

Melinda Bass has lived at Barrington Apartments and Suites since December 2023, she hadn't had any problems until the two tornados hit in May.

“I stayed through the tornado with no electricity for 10 days, I have followed their rules. I like the complex the people around me I was just devastated that they are not putting us in a sister place," said Bass.

She is one of the many residents who will have to find another place to stay because the City of Temple says it's not up to code and needs to shut down for reconstruction.

Barrington Suites sustained visible damage from the storm that took place on May 22. Based on a site visit by the City’s Permitting and Building Inspections team along with the City Fire Marshal and information provided by the contractor, the buildings will have to be brought up to code to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of tenants. At this time, the City has not received construction plans for the project and no permits have been requested. Various resources available to residents needing assistance with housing can be found on the City’s Housing Resource Center web page [templetx.gov].

Megan Price, City of Temple

"I understand that where my problem comes in is I have no where to go, I have called every agency filled out applications and everything I was referred to do and still have no where to go," said Bass.

The office has stopped accepting rent - although she has the money she using it to hopefully find her a new place - but she doesn't know what to do.

Her friend, a neighbor Joy Dilloway made thisGo-fund-me in support of all the residents.

"They could come in today and tell me I got a week or two weeks," said Bass.

Bass says she reached out to the Red Cross but in this statement, but the organization says they only help individuals and families faced with a disaster like a fire or flood.

The American Red Cross offers support for individuals and families whose homes have faced a disaster like a home fire or flood. At this time, we are not offering vouchers for hotels for residents who’ve had to move from their apartments in Temple unexpectedly. We encourage residents who need assistance to visit the city’s housing resource web center. AMERICAN RED CROSS

FEMA says depending on your eligibility help is available through its traditional shelter assistance program.

"Residents in Bell County who suffered damage to their primary residence as a result of the straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from April 26 to June 5 may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program. Some eligible survivors who need a place temporarily live while their home is repaired, or until they secure permanent housing may also be eligible for rental assistance. To determine eligibility, applicants should apply to FEMA’s disaster assistance program by visiting the agency at the disaster recovery center (DRC) in Bell County, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting disasterassistance.gov." FEMA

"I would like to see my landlord just help us, just help us find something somewhere," said Bass.

