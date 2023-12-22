'Santa Bob' bringing joy to Central Texas families, patients, and NICU nurses

TEMPLE, Texas — There’s one man who brings Christmas cheer to families in the hospital at McLane Children’s every year.

25 News' Lauren Adams introduced us to Santa Bob this holiday season.

Santa Bob holds the tiny babies in the neo-natal unit.

He visits the children in the NICU every Christmas, because he knows how hard it is for parents and the babies.

"Here, parents thought they’d be home for Christmas, and find it’s being spent up here," Santa Bob said.

Santa Bob spent more than 30 years as a NICU nurse.

He knows how close the nurses get to the babies and their parents.

“It means a lot to be with the families — we care for them," Santa Bob said.

"Even though they’re here, they mean a lot to us. They are more than just patients — we consider them family.”

Santa Bob retired from nursing 10 years ago, and that’s why he keeps coming back — to bring joy to the families and the NICU nurses.

“NICU nurses are nurses that go through a lot," Santa Bob said.

"It’s not just rocking babies. It’s a tough job — it really is.”