Rainfall causes another sewage overflow of more than 300,000 gallons in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple announced Monday morning another sewage overflow has impacted the area around 3420 Northwood Road.

Last Monday, the city also reported another one-million-gallon overflow in the same area around Birdcreek from HK Dodge Loop to Northwood.

These are not the only instances of sewage overflows happening in this specific area. The city said they are aware of this reoccurring issue and have a capital project in the works to resolve the problem.

The city said on Sunday around 11 a.m., a sanitary sewer overflow of around 302,010 gallons of mostly storm water happened in the 3420 Northwood Road area.

The overflow stopped around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the city said.

City utility crews said they cleaned and disinfected the area, and they have staged chlorine at overflow sources and dechlorinated the receiving stream. Crews said they are also investigating upstream areas to locate sources of storm water inflows.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified, and the city is sharing the recommended precautions below:



Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions regarding the overflow are asked to contact the city at (254) 298-5611.