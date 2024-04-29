Rainfall causes an estimated 106,200 gallons of sewage to overflow in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is notifying the public about of a significant sewer overflow that was caused by rainfall overloading the sewer system on Sunday.

According to the city, a sanitary sewer overflow occurred at 3420 Northwood Road with nearly 106,200 gallons as of 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

City officials said they are working to fix and disinfect the overflows, and have also staged chlorine at the source and have dechlorinated the receiving stream.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified.

The city issued a statement that reads:

1. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

2. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible. The City of Temple water system is unaffected. For questions regarding the overflow, please contact 254.298.5611.