Police identify suspect killed in shooting outside department headquarters on Friday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police identified the suspect killed in Friday's deadly shooting outside the police department as 57-year-old Paul Rodriguez of Temple.

Temple PD said the gun that Rodriguez brought to the police department, mentioned in his 911 cal, held to his head, and then pointed at officers, was later identified as a black UMAREXXBG .177 BB GUN AIR PISTOL AIRGUN.

Below is a stock image the police department provided of the gun that was carried by Rodriguez:

The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate the incident due to the death of Rodriguez.

Below is a condensed timeline of the events that took place that the Temple Police Department released on Friday following the shooting:

"At around 9:09 p.m., a male called the Bell County Communications Center advising he was out front of the Temple Police Department and unafraid to shoot himself. Between 9:10 and 9:12 p.m. when the first officers arrived on scene, the subject advised that he was “just done”, he wanted the police department to come shoot him, and he had a pistol on him. At 9:12 p.m. the caller repeated that he had a weapon and knew what he had to do. The subject continued stating that he wanted to shoot himself dead and advised that he’d lost his wife and his home. At 9:13 p.m. the subject advised that God was telling him he is done.

Officers contacted the individual and attempted to deescalate the situation. The subject initially maintained the gun pointed at his head own head. From 9:13 p.m. through 9:18 p.m., the subject continued to yell at officers to shoot him while officers asked the subject to drop the gun multiple times. The subject repeatedly mentioned that he had lost everything.

An officer that had a rapport with the subject from prior contacts took over communication and they interacted for several minutes. At approximately 9:20 p.m., the suspect removed the gun from his head, extended his arm, and pointed the gun toward several officers. Multiple officers responded by discharging their issued sidearms or rifles at the suspect.

Officers immediately began providing medical attention until relieved by Temple Fire and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.

The suspect was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Rosanne Fisher.

A total of seven officers discharged their duty weapons during this incident. As a matter of standard practice, these officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay. To fully understand the timing, sequence of events and fully understand the incident, an internal affairs investigation of the incident has been ordered as well."