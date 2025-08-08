Seven Temple police officers on leave following deadly shooting

TEMPLE— Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to a press release from Temple Police Department, at around 9 p.m., officers received a call about a man threatening to end his own life and was outside the police department with a gun pointed to his head.

Temple PD said officers tried to deescalate the situation but about 20 minutes later the man pointed the gun towards the group of officers.

Seven officers then fired their weapons fatally shooting the man.

All seven officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation.