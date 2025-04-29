New urgent care facility opens in south Temple, easing access to healthcare

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Freedom Urgent Care opens in the south side of Temple. Neighbors and experts see this as a win for the increasing demand for medical care access.



A new urgent care facility has opened in South Temple, addressing long-standing concerns about limited healthcare access in the rapidly growing area.

Local business owner Brandi Reese says the center offers critical convenience and safety, reducing travel time in emergencies and supporting workplace needs.

EMS expert Geo Henderson emphasized the importance of urgent care in rural communities but warned that hospitals remain essential for life-threatening conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new urgent care facility is now open in South Temple, offering quicker access to healthcare in a part of town many consider under served.

“Every second counts absolutely,” said EMS expert Geo Henderson, who specializes in several areas of medical response. His comment reflects the importance of emergency services in growing communities like South Temple.

For years, residents on the south side of Temple have voiced concerns about the lack of healthcare infrastructure.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“We need more on this side of town. Right now, it seems like everything is on the west side of town, and right now this side (south) has grown substantially,” said Brandi Reese, a local business owner and resident.

Reese, who runs a dog grooming business, said the new facility will help not only residents, but small business owners like her in case of workplace accidents.

“Working in a dog business you know there’s always accidents that can happen with our groomers. God forbid we have an emergency with a dog bite or we cut ourselves with scissors,” she said.

Previously, Reese said she had to drive 10 to 15 minutes to reach the nearest hospital or urgent care center. Now, she says that time has been cut dramatically.

“We can walk there it’s so close if we must, so yeah, every second counts if you get a bite or need stitches,” she said.

While Henderson supports expanding urgent care access in smaller communities, he cautioned that people should still rely on hospitals for life-threatening emergencies.

“I would caution people on light of heart attacks and strokes that the best thing for people to do is to stay right where you are and call 911,” he said.

Henderson also emphasized that the need for doctors and medical facilities in the U.S. is at an all-time high.

With South Temple continuing to grow, residents hope the new urgent care is just the beginning of further investment in local healthcare services.