New attraction headed to Downtown Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The former Temple Feed and Supply will be transformed into a new Sante Fe Community Market.

Charisse Reed, neighboring business owner of four years tells 25 News that she loves to see the changes coming.

“We’re excited for it to get here," Reed said.

"Anything that is new and comes into downtown is an improvement — my partner and I own like five buildings down here, so we are very strongly committed to downtown Temple."

According to the city, the design plan is still in the works and will take a few months to finalize.

More details on the timeline are going to be available once the design plans are complete, construction details are finalized and the project has been bid and awarded on," Charlese Butler said.

The indoor and outdoor market is confirmed to be at the old feed store featuring crafts, produce, and much more.

“And I think what they’re going to be bringing over there will bring new people down here there’s alot of places to eat there’s other shops besides ours so somebody can make a day down here," said Reed.

The city wants to hear from Central Texans about this renovation projects and other items.

You can attend any of the council meetings scheduled at city hall starting at 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month.