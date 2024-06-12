Need to get rid of brush? Here's how you can track the City of Temple's bulk pick-up

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "So I just assumed that I was going to be at home all alone, all I thought were these guys right were going to take off the stump and that was going to be it. It's cool to see my house in the grass again," said Gabriel Garcia, a neighbor.

Gabriel Garcia is on his summer break from school. He watched from his front window as D & J Enterprises cleaned up the community. The company has been out since May 28, gathering bulk throughout neighborhoods between 12 trucks.

Here’s a map from the city of Temple showing the current pick-up process.

City of Temple

"We've been waiting for one or two weeks now probably but yeah just be patient and they will soon come to you," said Garcia.

The city is in charge of bulk collection, and the landfill 25 News recently reported about is still open for your use. Separating by brush and bulk, you can also set things on the curve.

"Curb collection bringing to our solid waste complex is all free the landfill is $4.92 per cubic yard, " said Megan Price, PR Specialist.

Here’s some data shared by the city of Temple.

City of Temple

It shows the actions taken just within the first 24 hours after the twin tornadoes. This is a slow process, with the city expecting clean up can take up to six months.

"We're working on different areas, different departments are hitting different things we don't have a total cost yet,” said Price.

Crisis clean-up is still operational for our neighbors in need they have helped over 1000 people between 54 organizations and that number is growing.

"It's been amazing to see residents helping each other, strangers helping strangers but we were so glad to see that no deaths were reported only some minor injuries, " said Price.

To track your neighborhood cleanup, click here.

