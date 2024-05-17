Nearly 1.2 million gallons of sewage overflows in Temple following storms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple have announced another large sewage overflow following this week's storms.

The city said on Thursday, May 16, between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., sewage overflows began near four separate locations:



3550 SW HK Dodgen Loop

2006 65th Street

2003 Birdcreek Terrance

2401 S. 61st Street

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the city said an estimated 1,197,675 gallons of overflow discharged to Bird Creek.

Last week, the city reported another sewage overflow of around 300,000 gallons in the city around Northwood Road.

The city said these overflows are part of a reoccurring issue and a capital project is in the works to resolve it.

City utility crews said they cleaned and disinfected the area, and they have staged chlorine at overflow sources and dechlorinated the receiving stream. Crews said they are also investigating upstream areas to locate sources of storm water inflows.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified, and the city is sharing the recommended precautions below:



Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions regarding the overflow are asked to contact the city at (254) 298-5611.