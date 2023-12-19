McLane Children's Hospital Toy Drive helping young patients

TEMPLE, Texas — The McLane Children’s Hospital Toy Drive is in full swing, taking in toy donations for children who will spend their holidays in the hospital.

25 News' Lauren Adams had the chance to talk with one little girl who received toys when she was sick, and she says the toys comforted her and helped keep her mind busy.

Addison Bowman spends time coloring with her mom — and it wasn’t long ago she spent weeks at the hospital.

She was having pain and went to McLane’s to find out what was wrong, and the news wasn’t good.

While Addison was in the hospital, the team at provided her with toys that were gathered from the annual Christmas toy drive.

Those toys helped Addison stay sane while she was in the hospital.

“Whenever I was given toys, I was really happy," Bowman said.

For anyone who would like to donate, new, unwrapped yous can be dropped off in the lobby of the hospital in Temple.