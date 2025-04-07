Man dies after gunshot wound at Temple Gun Club, investigation underway

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot at the Temple Gun Club on Saturday, April 5, 2025, authorities said.

At around 4:00 p.m., a 911 call was made from the gun club, located off FM 438 Loop east of Temple, reporting that someone had been shot. Responding agencies included the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Temple Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and Temple Emergency Medical Services.

Zakary Michael Jerke was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. He died from his injuries on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, in coordination with the Texas Rangers, is handling the investigation. No further details are being released as the investigation remains ongoing.4o mini