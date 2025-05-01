Lightning strike likely cause for devastating Temple house fire almost a year after tornadoes

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — As Bell County continues to face unpredictable weather, one Temple family found itself in the path of yet another disaster.

Just after 6:45 p.m. Wednesday emergency crews responded to a home on Sand Flat Lane that had caught fire after being struck by lightning.

The incident sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, with residents recalling the sheer intensity of the strike.

“When the lightning struck, it was like an explosive type—so I ran in the house because I was like, ‘Oh my GOD,’” Brenda Baker, a neighbor who witnessed the chaotic scene unfold. Moments later, her husband confirmed the worst: “The lightning struck, a house is on fire down the street," she said.

According to the Bell County Fire Marshal, the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department arrived within four minutes of receiving the call.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire, but the damage was already extensive. What makes the situation even more heartbreaking is that the homeowners were just recovering from the tornadoes that tore through Temple nearly a year ago.

“It just puts you on edge,” Baker admitted. “Every time it starts to rain, you see those clouds forming—you kind of start getting a little nervous.”

While the Fire Marshal is still actively investigating the incident, he has enlisted the help of an atmospheric scientist to confirm what he suspects: the fire was caused by a direct lightning strike. Definitive results from the investigation are expected by next week.

The home, however, could take six to eight months to be fully repaired—a daunting timeline for the homeowners, who had barely begun to feel whole again after last year’s storm.

“This just shows you how fragile life is, and time is,” Baker reflected. “You go about your daily activities, and something like this happens. So, we’re at the point that we’re praying, and we’re just like, ‘OK, we’re praying that the family is safe.’”

The community has wasted no time in stepping up to help.

Board Up Belton, an emergency assistance and recovery service, is working to provide essentials to families as they navigate this difficult period.

As Temple approaches the first anniversary of the devastating tornadoes, this latest disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of Mother Nature.

